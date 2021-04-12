COVID-19: Uttarakhand issues new guidelines for wedding ceremonies in Dehradun, check here

In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash on Monday (April 12) issued fresh guidelines that only 200 people will be allowed to attend wedding ceremonies in Dehradun.

Currently a night night curfew is in imposed in Dehradun from 10 pm to 5 am. The state cabinet also decided to shut schools for classes 1 to 12 in Dehradun, Haldwani and Haridwar till April 30.

The chief secretary had met on Friday (April 9) held a meeting with officials of the state health department and district magistrates (DM) to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

Prakash said that the state will have to be proactive in preventing the spread of the virus and instructed all the DMs to be thoroughly prepared to cope up with the situation.

Prakash also instructed the officials to ramp up testing in all the districts and ensure 100% testing in containment zones.

Adherence to social distancing and Covid-19-appropriate behaviour in crowded places including markets, hotels, restaurants should also be ensured, he added.

Currently, the annual Kumbh Mela is underway in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar city. The Kubh Mela which started on April wll conclude on April 30.