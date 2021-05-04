COVID-19: US research group's BIG claim! India to see over 10 lakh deaths by August

Coronavirus Cases in India, Corona, Covid-19, latest News, corona active cases, Union Ministry of Health, Trending news

A leading US-based global health research body has projected over 1 million (10 lakh) cumulative deaths from COVID-19 in India by August 2021. Today, the total tally of coronavirus cases in India rose to 2,02,82,833 with 3,57,229 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry.

According to the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, "the number of cases that are being detected needs to be multiplied by 20 or more to get the number of infections that are occurring in India."

"Without drastic measures to bolster the health system to deal with this onslaught, decreased social mixing, and increased effective face mask use, the situation currently looks quite grim for India," said an updated country-specific policy briefing from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), a widely regarded independent research wing of the University of Washington based in Seattle.

The institute reportedly also projected that India will report over 1 million (10 lakh) deaths by the start of August. The cumulative death toll due to COVID-19 could rise to 6,65,000 by the end of July, with around 3,29,000 additional deaths between April 12 to August 1. However, a universal mask coverage (95 percent) could help bring down this figure by over 70,000.

For the uninformed, in all, 2,22,408 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 70,851 from Maharashtra, 17,414 from Delhi, 16,250 from Karnataka, 14,468 from Tamil Nadu, 13,447 from Uttar Pradesh, 11,637 from West Bengal, 9,472 from Punjab, and 9,275 from Chhattisgarh.

(With agency inputs)