COVID-19 update: India reports 18,833 new cases in 24 hours, Durga Puja carnival cancelled

India registered 18,833 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its overall tally to 3,38,53,048 with 278 deaths, government data revealed. Yesterday the country reported the lowest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases (18,346) since early March. Kerala, which contributes to the maximum number of cases is also witnessing a sharp decline over the past few days.

Kerala reported 9,735 new daily cases in the last 24 hours with 151 deaths. Tamil Nadu reported t 1,449 fresh cases, the second southern state with the most number of cases in a day. It also reported 16 deaths. Karnataka reported 522 cases and 13 deaths in the last 24-hours.

West Bengal has reported 619 fresh cases and 11 COVID-19 deaths. Rajasthan reported one new COVID-19 case, Madhya Pradesh reported 10, Bihar reported 2 new cases with zero deaths. While Uttar Pradesh reported 20 fresh cases and two COVID-19 deaths, neighbouring Delhi registered 27 new cases and no deaths.

Goa reported 86 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Mizoram leads the northeastern states in the most daily cases at 1,471. The test positivity rate now stands at 1.34%, less than 3% for the last 37 days. The active cases declined to 2,52,902, the lowest in 201 days, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

West Bengal for the second year in a row, has decided to cancel the annual Durga Puja carnival. The state government urged the people of the state to strictly abide by COVID-19 protocols.

The Karnataka government has made a negative RT-PCR test report and at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine mandatory for officers and staff on duty and artists performing at the Mysuru Dasara festival, which begins on Thursday.