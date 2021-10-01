COVID-19 Update: Delhi records 32 fresh cases, zero deaths

The National Capital recorded 32 fresh COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Friday evening (October 1).

According to the health bulletin, the positivity rate in the city currently stands at 0.05 per cent. As many as 23 people also recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, while no fatalities have been recorded due to the viral disease were recorded during the same time.

There are 409 active COVID-19 cases in the National Capital, out of which 125 are in home isolation.

A total of 68,308 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. Of these, 48,755 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 19,553 were rapid antigen tests. A total of 2,77,37,167 tests have been done so far.

Currently, the total number of containment zones is 100. As per the bulletin, 1,69,267 COVID-19 vaccine doses were delivered during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 75,500 people received their first dose of the vaccine while 93,767 received their second dose. To date, 1,78,79,760 vaccine doses have been administered in the National Capital. Out of this, 1,20,69,188 people have received the first dose of vaccination while 58,10,572 have received both shots of the vaccine.

Till now, a total of 14,38,900 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi, out of which 1413404 people have recovered from the disease while 25087 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

