COVID-19: Task force orders holiday returnees to isolate for 5 days amid rising cases in this state

Amid a surge in new Covid infections in Maharashtra, health authorities have issued directives for individuals returning from out-of-state vacations during the Christmas and New Year period to undergo a five-day isolation. Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar, head of the Covid task force, stressed the need for testing if individuals develop any fever or cold symptoms following their travels.

There's a concern about potential spread among individuals who took extended holidays outside Mumbai during this festive period. As a precautionary measure, a five-day self-isolation period is strongly recommended," mentioned Dr. Gangakhedkar.

With the next 15 days being critical to curbing infections, people experiencing fever, cold, or cough are advised to get tested for Covid. Experts suggest home isolation if hospitalization isn't necessary.

The task force highlighted the importance of screening for influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). Mandatory Covid testing is urged for those displaying symptoms. If the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) yields a positive result, treatment should focus on alleviating symptoms.

For patients showing symptoms but testing negative in the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), RTPCR testing is recommended by the task force.

Despite isolated cases, Mumbai and other parts of the state haven't witnessed a significant rise in numbers. The reported symptoms remain mild, with no notable increase in hospital admissions. Health institutions in the state have conducted mock drills to prepare.

The task force aims to draft a detailed clinical protocol regarding patient treatment and discharge policies, as per the minutes from the second Covid Task Force meeting attended by senior medical officers.

"Refute any rumors, whether on social media or elsewhere, and refrain from spreading them," emphasized the Covid task force.

On January 5, Maharashtra reported 129 new Covid cases, with 31 from Mumbai. The active case count has risen to 630 as of Friday.

