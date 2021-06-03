Headlines

COVID-19: Serum Institute applies to DCGI to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine in India

Pune-based Serum Institute has also sought approval for test analysis and examination. Sputnik V is currently being manufactured by Dr Reddy's Lab.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 03, 2021, 03:35 PM IST

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the manufacturer of the Covishield vaccine has applied to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking permission to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in the country, government sources said on Thursday.

The Pune-based vaccine manufacturing firm has also sought approval for test analysis and examination. The SII is currently manufacturing the Covishield doses and the Novavax vaccines.

"The Serum Institute of India (SII) put up an application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday seeking permission to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in India," a source said.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is currently being manufactured in India by Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

If the Drug Controller General of India grants permission then the Serum Institute of India (SII) will become the seventh company to manufacture Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, which is marketing Sputnik V globally, has already signed agreements with six leading Indian manufacturers including Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, and Virchow Biotech.

The vaccine was given emergency use authorisation by the Drug Controller General of India in April. A consignment of 30 lakh doses of Sputnik V landed in Hyderabad on Tuesday. It was the third and largest delivery of the imported COVID-19 vaccines. 

 

