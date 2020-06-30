COVID-19 recovery rate in India inches closer to 60%, over 86 lakh samples tested

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients further has improved to 59.07% even as the number of cases continues to rise, government data showed on Tuesday.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 5,66,840 on Tuesday with the death toll jumping to 16,893. This shows that the fatality rate among COVID-19 patients in India is 2.98%.

While there are 2,15,125 active cases, all under active medical supervision, 3,34,821 patients have been cured and discharged. As on date, there are 1,19,696 more recovered patients than COVID-19 active cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,099 COVID-19 patients have been cured, it said.

According to the ministry, as many as 18,522 new COVID-19 cases and 418 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

"Collective and focussed efforts for containment and management of COVID-19 by Government of India along with the States/UTs have led to the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients fast approaching 60%," the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the number of diagnostic labs is also continuously increasing. India now has 1,049 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19. These include 761 labs in the government sector and 288 private labs.

As per the data provided by the government, there are 571 (362 government, 209 private) Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs. The number of TrueNat based testing labs is 393 which includes 362 government centres and 209 private facilities. There are also 85 CBNAAT based testing labs, including 32 government facilities while the rest are privately-owned.

Testing is also being ramped up. As many as 2,10,292 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested, as on date, is 86,08,654.

Meanwhile, pharma major Bharat Biotech has announced the development of India’s first vaccine candidate for COVID-19, named COVAXIN, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Bharat Biotech has announced that the Drug Controller General of India - CDSCO and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have granted permission to initiate Phase I & II Human clinical trials after the company submitted results generated from preclinical studies, demonstrating safety and immune response. Human clinical trials are scheduled to start across India in July 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review the planning and preparations for vaccination against Covid-19, as and when the vaccine is available.

Modi noted that vaccination of India’s vast and diverse population will need to factor in issues including those related to the management of medical supply chains, prioritization of at-risk populations, coordination between different agencies involved in the process, as well as the role of the private sector and civil society in this national endeavour.