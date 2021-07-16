COVID-19: Maharashtra government issues new travel guidelines - read details here

Maharashtra government has announced that those fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 can enter the state without having to show a negative RT-PCR test report at the airport. As per the notification issued by the state government, this will be applicable for all domestic and international flyers.

The state government has also increased the interval of validity of the RT-PCR test from 48 hours to 72 hours. The state government also added that all passengers coming into the state must follow COVID-appropriate behaviour at all times.

"Persons who have been vaccinated with both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 15 days have lapsed since the administration of the second dose of vaccine and is in possession of a final vaccination certificate issued through the CoWIN portal then such person be exempted from the mandatory requirement of possessing a negative RTPCR report on their entry into the State," the Maharashtra government release said.

The move comes after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation requested the Maharashtra government to exempt the RT-PCR negative test report stipulation for passengers arriving in the state from within the country if they are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 61,89,257 with an addition of 8,010 new infections today, while the death toll reached 1,26,560 after 170 patients succumbed to the disease.