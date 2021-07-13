Headlines

India

India

No RT-PCR negative report needed at Mumbai airport now

However, only those people who have received both doses of the corona vaccine can come to Mumbai by showing the vaccine certificate.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2021, 10:35 PM IST

There is some good news for those who are planning to travel by air. Now, there is no need to carry a COVID-19 RT-PCR negative report while travelling to Mumbai. The local administration has issued an order saying that those coming to Mumbai from any corner of the country will no longer need to show the RT-PCR negative report of Corona at the airport, provided they taken both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

It may be noted that earlier, it was mandatory for those who landed at Mumbai airport from any state of the country to show the RT-PCR negative report. In the absence of a negative report, people were allowed to step out of the airport only after getting the test done at the airport. In such a situation, many passengers had to face problems.

Amidst the decreasing cases of corona, the local administration has decided to give relaxation in this rule. Recently, the requirement of a negative report of coronavirus was done away with on arrival in Mumbai from other districts of Maharashtra.

The local administration says that only those people who have received both doses of the corona vaccine can come to Mumbai by showing the vaccine certificate.

