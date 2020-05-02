COVID-19 Lockdown: Delhi govt arranges 40 buses to bring back stranded students from Rajasthan's Kota

The Delhi Government has decided to send as many as 40 buses as part of the state government's efforts to bring back students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic necessitated nationwide lockdown, which has now been further extended by the Centre for two more weeks beyond May 3.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took to his official handle on Twitter to confirm the step taken by the Delhi state government. He also shared pictures of "last-minute briefing of officials" accompanying the buses at Kashmere Gate in the national capital.

"Delhi Govt is sending 40 buses to bring back its students from Kota Rajasthan who have been stuck there due to lockdown. Last minute briefing of officials accompanying the buses going on at Kashmere Gate," Gahlot posted on Twitter.

This comes after the central government had earlier this week permitted the movement of stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists, and provided the procedure for the same.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. A nationwide lockdown is in place, which was further extended on Friday (May 1) by the Ministry of Home Affairs for two weeks beyond May 3. This is the second extension to the lockdown first announced on March 24 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had declared an extension of the initial nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus.

The MHA on Friday also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into red (hotspot), green and orange zones. The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the green and orange zones.

The new guidelines also prescribe certain measures for well being and safety of persons. Hence, movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am, the MHA said. Local authorities shall issue orders under appropriate provisions of law, such as prohibitory orders [curfew] under Section 144 of CrPC, for this purpose, and ensure strict compliance, the ministry said.