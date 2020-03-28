COVID-19: Centre approves launch of insurance scheme for 22.12 lakh public healthcare providers in India

The central government on Saturday approved the launch of the insurance scheme for health workers who are fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at the frontline, as per the earlier announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan scheme.

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, as part of the central government, unveiled a fiscal stimulus package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore, which includes the medical insurance announced for the health workers, along with other measures to help the poor and migrant workers (the economically weaker section of the society) of India deal with the economic difficulties arising out of the virus outbreak in the country.

The government will ensure a medical insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh per person for those on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19, i.e. healthcare and sanitation workers. The amount is a personal accident cover to each of the 22.12 lakh public healthcare providers in the country for 90 days, keeping in mind that these are the individuals who have to remain in direct contact and take care of the COVID-19 patients, thereby exposing themselves to great risk of virus infection.

"With a deep sense of gratitude, I announce that all medical staff, Aasha workers, paramedics, doctors, and nurses, will get this insurance," Sitharaman said.

An order by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under the central government on Saturday stated that the staff from private hospitals may also be drafted for COVID-19 related responsibilities as when required by the central or state governments. It also informed that the insurance scheme will be funded through the NDRF Budget operated by the Health Ministry for this purpose.

The insurance cover provided under the PM Garib Kalyan scheme would be over and above any other insurance cover being availed by the beneficiary

In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, the country has been placed under complete lockdown for 21 days. Authorities have asked citizens to maintain strict social distancing to cut the spread of the virus outbreak.

As of 8:15 PM on Saturday, around 933 people across India have been reported to have contracted the COVID-19 disease, as new cases were reported in Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, and Tamil Nadu on this day. The virus has affected around 618,043 people worldwide. The global death toll has hit 28,823.