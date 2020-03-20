Coronavirus Pandemic: All shops in Mumbai's Ghatkopar to remain closed for three days

Considering the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in the state, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra state government has taken a number of steps to encourage social exclusion as well as urged citizens against attending public gatherings. In lieu of this, the Akhil Ghatkopar Merchant Board has now decided to keep all shops in the Ghatkopar area closed from Friday (March 20) to Sunday (March 23).

Ghatkopar MLA Parag Shah supported the decision by the Ghatkopar board to keep the shops closed, reported local media publications. Shah said that the although the resolve to do so was not mandatory, but the board's decision to keep the shops closed is much appreciated because of the safety initiative. "We will all fight together and win against coronavirus," the MLA said.

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the governing civic body of the city, had also urged shops, especially those in congested areas, to remain closed for the timebeing. In view of this, the Ghatkopar board has decided to keep shops in the area closed for three days. According to reports, when the shops resume activities from Monday (March 24), they will likely operate on alternate days (the odd-and-even rule), on appropriate recommendation of the BMC.

Earlier, the BMC commissioner had issued the order stating that shops in every ward in Mumbai should operate on alternate days according to the odd-and-even rule. Notably, this is the first time since the BMC commissioner's order that a business organisation has come forward voluntarily and decided to keep shops under it closed for a period.