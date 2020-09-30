Coronavirus Outbreak: With 80,472 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 62 lakh

With over 80,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday (September 30) crossed the 62 lakh-mark, while the death toll has topped the 97,000-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 62,25,764 cases, which include 9,40,441 active cases; 51,87,826 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 97,497 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 80,472 new COVID-19 cases and 1179 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike.

Total coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra have crossed the 13.66-lakh mark.

Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh with 6,871,351 cases. The state crossed Karnataka to take up second place in the list due to a recent massive surge in the number of cases.

Karnataka is third on the list with 5,92,911 cases.

After Karnataka comes Tamil Nadu, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 5,91,943 cases with 5,36,209 patients recovered, and 9,453 fatalities. Uttar Pradesh has reported 3,94,856 cases of which 3,36,981 have recovered and 5,715 patients are dead.

Delhi has reported 2,76,325 positive cases so far of which 2,43,481 patients have recovered and 5,320 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In West Bengal, as many as 2,53,768 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 2,22,805 recovered and 4,899 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 1,87,277 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that 7,41,96,729 samples have been tested up to September 29 for COVID-19. Out of these, 10,86,688 samples were tested yesterday.