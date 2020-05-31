Headlines

Coronavirus Outbreak: In highest spike yet, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 1.83 lakh cases; 5,164 deaths

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 31, 2020, 10:51 AM IST

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 1.83 lakh-mark on Sunday, while the death toll has topped the 5,100-mark as well. At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 1,83,143 cases, which includes 89,995 active cases; 86,984 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 5,164 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 8,380 new COVID-19 cases and 193 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike. In fact, this is the highest spike in India's COVID-19 tally so far. Notably, the country has witnessed significant and consecutive highest jumps in the country's COVID-19 tally for the major part of these past few weeks.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 65,168 positive cases of infection and 2,197 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 38,000-mark and the death toll has topped the 1,200-mark as well. At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in Mumbai showed 38,442 cases and 1,227 deaths.

One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu with 21,184 cases, which overtook Delhi due to a recent massive spike in the number of cases. The national capital is third on the list with 18,549 cases.

After Delhi comes Gujarat, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 16,356 with 9,232 patients recovered and 1,007 fatalities. Rajasthan has reported 8,617 cases of which 5,739 have recovered and 193 patients are dead.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 7,891 positive cases so far of which 4,444 patients have recovered and 343 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In Uttar Pradesh, as many as 7,701 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 4,651 recovered and 213 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 1209 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.

