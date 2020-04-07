Coronavirus Live Updates: 4421 COVID-19 cases in India, death toll 114

The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in India crossed 4,200 on Monday with 111 recorded deaths, government data showed.

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 318 people have been cured of the disease and discharged. There are still 3851 active cases.

With 748 cases and 45 deaths, Maharashtra is the most affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (571 cases, 5 deaths), Delhi (503 cases, 7 deaths), Telanagana (321 cases, 7 deaths) and Kerala (314 cases, 2 deaths), according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The data released by the Maharashtra government, however, put the number of affected people at 868 with 120 fresh cases being reported on Monday. Seven more people died of COVID-19 in the state, taking the total toll so far to 52, a Health official said.

The official said that four of the seven deaths were reported from Mumbai. Rest are from Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vasai. Most of them had a foreign travel history had co-morbidities such as diabetes or hypertension, the official said.

Here are the live updates:

Delhi govt to conduct over 1 Lakh tests in the next few days. Random testing to be done in hotspots. Quarantine centres being set up in large numbers. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to brief today at 1 PM about a 5 point plan, formed in the view of the increase in no. of COVID19 cases in Delhi

Cases in Rajasthan rise to 325

In last 24 hours, 5 deaths and 354 new cases reported

Total coronavirus cases in India reach 4421, death toll 114

Active Cases: 3981

Cured / Discharged: 325

Deaths: 114

Migrated: 1

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 66 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 266 1 3 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 26 0 0 5 Bihar 32 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 0 0 7 Chhattisgarh 10 8 0 8 Delhi 523 19 7 9 Goa 7 0 0 10 Gujarat 144 22 12 11 Haryana 90 25 1 12 Himachal Pradesh 13 2 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 109 4 2 14 Jharkhand 4 0 0 15 Karnataka 151 12 4 16 Kerala 327 58 2 17 Ladakh 14 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 165 0 9 19 Maharashtra 748 56 45 20 Manipur 2 0 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 21 2 0 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 76 4 6 25 Rajasthan 288 21 3 26 Tamil Nadu 621 8 5 27 Telangana 321 34 7 28 Tripura 1 0 0 29 Uttarakhand 31 5 0 30 Uttar Pradesh 305 21 3 31 West Bengal 91 13 3 Total number of confirmed cases in India 4421* 326 114

Maharashtra update:

Total cases: 868

Death toll: 52

Cured and discharged: 70