'Coronavirus has right to live, just like humans,' says former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday made a statement regarding the SARS-CoV-2 virus which is responsible for Covid-19. He said that as humans, coronavirus is a living organism and has the right to live.

"Seen from a philosophical angle, coronavirus is also a living organism. It has the right to live like the rest of us. But we (humans) think of ourselves to be the most intelligent and are out to eliminate it. So it is constantly mutating itself," he told a private news channel here.

However, he said a man needs to outpace the virus to stay safe.

Rawat was trolled on Twitter for his absurd perspective on the virus. One Twitter user sarcastically said, "This virus organism should be given shelter in the Central Vista,” while other commented, “my dog has a better understanding of biology than him”.