COVID-19: Walk-in vaccination at Delhi government schools for people above 45 years

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi on Thursday decided to allow walk-in vaccinations for COVID-19 to those above the age of 45-years and also said that vaccination centres for this category will be shifted to schools. The decision was taken after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia chaired a review meeting on the ongoing vaccination drive in the city.

"After reviewing challenges of citizens with regard to internet accessibility and issues in registering online slots, we have made a decision to allow registration and walk-in vaccination at all vaccination centres of Delhi, for individuals above 45 years of age," he said.

Sisodia said that those who are finding it difficult to register online would easily be able to register at these centres. The Delhi government is planning to quickly scale up vaccination centres in the capital, which will be open six days a week, barring Sundays.

The Delhi government has already set up vaccination session sites in schools for those between the ages of 18 and 44, but slots have to be booked on the CoWIN portal for vaccination.

Sisodia also said that after receipt of adequate vaccine supplies they will administer 1.5 lakh doses to those aged 45 years and above and 1.5 lakh doses to 18-45 years age group cumulatively.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Atishi warned about running out of vaccine stocks for beneficiaries including those in the 45 years and above age group. "For the healthcare and frontline workers, and those above 45 years, Covaxin stock left only for three days and Covishield stock for two days," she said at a briefing.