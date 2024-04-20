Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

UP Board Result 2024 DECLARED: Prachi Nigam, Shubham Verma tops in UPMSP class 10th, 12th; direct link here

Sridevi's biggest flop was delayed for 6 years, director left film midway, producer sold assets to clear debt, earned..

Mukesh Ambani bought this Rs 595 crore lavish estate in UK, partnered with Oberoi to turn it into...

'Conspiracy underway for slow death of Delhi CM Kejriwal': AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj makes big statement

IPL 2024: Is David Warner fit for DC vs SRH match? Ricky Ponting shares major update

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sridevi's biggest flop was delayed for 6 years, director left film midway, producer sold assets to clear debt, earned..

Meet actress who had multiple affairs, never got married, is single mother, left Akshay, Kareena film midway due to..

Meet Raveena Tandon's distributor husband, who is bringing south films worth Rs 2000 crore to north theatres

Hindu king who never lost to Mughals

8 Indian male actors who played women to perfection

7 fastest attacking animals in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Sridevi's biggest flop was delayed for 6 years, director left film midway, producer sold assets to clear debt, earned..

Meet Raveena Tandon's distributor husband, who is bringing south films worth Rs 2000 crore to north theatres

Meet actress who had multiple affairs, never got married, is single mother, left Akshay, Kareena film midway due to..

HomeIndia

India

'Conspiracy underway for slow death of Delhi CM Kejriwal': AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj makes big statement

On Friday, the chief minister council Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi said Kejriwal has not been administered insulin to control his sugar levels since his arrest, terming it "shocking" and "alarming".

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 02:28 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being pushed towards a "slow death" inside Tihar jail by denying him insulin and consultations with his doctor.

Kejriwal, who has Type-2 diabetes, has been asking for insulin and a video conferencing with his family doctor but his requests are being denied by the jail administration, party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a press conference.

''I want to say with full responsibility that a conspiracy is underway for the slow death of Kejriwal,'' Bharadwaj claimed citing blood sugar readings of the Chief Minister in jail.

He also slammed the Tihar administration, BJP, Centre, and Delhi LG for allegedly denying insulin to Kejriwal and said the Delhi Chief Minister had been suffering from diabetes for the last 20-22 years.

On Friday, the chief minister council Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi said Kejriwal has not been administered insulin to control his sugar levels since his arrest, terming it "shocking" and "alarming".

The ED had on Thursday claimed before the court that Kejriwal was eating food high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day, despite having Type-2 diabetes, to create grounds for medical bail.

Kejriwal, however, refuted the ED's claims by asserting before a court that the food he consumed was in conformity with the diet chart prepared by his doctor.

"Out of 48 meals sent from home, only three times mangoes were there…," Singhvi told the court.

Bharadwaj said Kejriwal was allowed by the court to use a machine in the jail to monitor his daily blood sugar levels.

''Overall, it was a conspiracy to finish Kejriwal so his multiple organ damage and when he comes out of jail after 2-4 months he goes for the treatment of kidney, heart, and other organs,'' said Bharadwaj, who holds the portfolio of health in Delhi government.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | 'Our next response will be at maximum level if...': Iran issues dire warning for Israel amid tensions

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani turns 67: Know why Reliance chairman is still afraid of this thing

Schools in this state to remain closed from April 18 due to severe heatwave conditions

DNA Verified: Did TMC MP Mahua Moitra say sex is source of her energy? Know truth behind viral video

Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Date, history, significance, celebration of the festival

This actor cried the whole night after missing his chance to be a part of Amar Singh Chamkila

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement