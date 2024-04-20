'Conspiracy underway for slow death of Delhi CM Kejriwal': AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj makes big statement

On Friday, the chief minister council Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi said Kejriwal has not been administered insulin to control his sugar levels since his arrest, terming it "shocking" and "alarming".

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being pushed towards a "slow death" inside Tihar jail by denying him insulin and consultations with his doctor.

Kejriwal, who has Type-2 diabetes, has been asking for insulin and a video conferencing with his family doctor but his requests are being denied by the jail administration, party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a press conference.

''I want to say with full responsibility that a conspiracy is underway for the slow death of Kejriwal,'' Bharadwaj claimed citing blood sugar readings of the Chief Minister in jail.

He also slammed the Tihar administration, BJP, Centre, and Delhi LG for allegedly denying insulin to Kejriwal and said the Delhi Chief Minister had been suffering from diabetes for the last 20-22 years.

The ED had on Thursday claimed before the court that Kejriwal was eating food high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day, despite having Type-2 diabetes, to create grounds for medical bail.

Kejriwal, however, refuted the ED's claims by asserting before a court that the food he consumed was in conformity with the diet chart prepared by his doctor.

"Out of 48 meals sent from home, only three times mangoes were there…," Singhvi told the court.

Bharadwaj said Kejriwal was allowed by the court to use a machine in the jail to monitor his daily blood sugar levels.

''Overall, it was a conspiracy to finish Kejriwal so his multiple organ damage and when he comes out of jail after 2-4 months he goes for the treatment of kidney, heart, and other organs,'' said Bharadwaj, who holds the portfolio of health in Delhi government.

