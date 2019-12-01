Congress' Nana Patole elected unopposed as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker after BJP withdraws nomination

Headlines

SpiceJet passenger clicks 'objectionable' pictures of air hostess on Delhi-Mumbai flight, DCW issues notice

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us-fame Emmy-winning actor, passes away at 66

Himachal Pradesh rains: Shimla landslide death toll rises to 17, furious downpour continues in state

Sunny Deol reacts to reports of Border 2 after Gadar 2 success, says 'I have not...'

Gujarat diamond merchant, wife who earn Rs 15 crore per year leave wealth to become monks; millionaire family’s story

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor who went bankrupt, became mechanic, cleaned toilets for money, worked with Rajinikanth, Tabu, now lives in...

SpiceJet passenger clicks 'objectionable' pictures of air hostess on Delhi-Mumbai flight, DCW issues notice

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

Raksha Bandhan gift ideas under Rs 1000

10 powerful messages by Jungkook for BTS’ ARMY

6 times Banita Sandhu slayed in her bold outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

“China’s army has entered here…” Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

Sunny Deol reacts to reports of Border 2 after Gadar 2 success, says 'I have not...'

OMG 2 box office collection: Akshay Kumar-starrer becomes eighth Bollywood film to collect Rs 100 crore in India in 2023

Man behind Bigg Boss' voice stars in Sushmita Sen's Taali, see photos

HomeIndia

India

Congress' Nana Patole elected unopposed as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker after BJP withdraws nomination

This comes a day after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance passed the floor test.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2019, 11:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress MLA Nana Patole was elected unopposed as the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker after his BJP challenger Kisan Kathore withdrew his nomination ahead of the voting on Sunday. 

This comes a day after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance passed the floor test on Saturday. 

Patole was nominated by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine for Assembly Speaker's post. Even with the opposition challenge, he was expected to sail through comfortably. 

Congratulating Patole on his election, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in the assembly, "Nana Patole has also come from a farmer family and I am very confident that he will give justice to everyone."

Speaking in the assembly, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis said, "We had nominated Kisan Kathore for the post of assembly speaker, but in the all-party meeting, other parties requested us and it has been a tradition that the speaker is elected unopposed, so we accepted the request and withdrew our candidate's name."

Nana Patole has been elected to state assembly from Sakoli seat. He was earlier elected as a BJP MP from Bhandara-Gondiya constituency in 2014 but the quit the party in 2017. He unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election against BJP's Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur. 

Senior NCP leader and state minister Chagan Bhujbal said the Opposition withdrew the name "to keep the dignity of Assembly intact."

Earlier, Opposition also filled the form for the post of Assembly Speaker, but after a request by other MLAs and to keep the dignity of Assembly intact, they have taken back the name. Now, the election of Speaker to happen unopposed," Bhujbal said. 

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil who had announced Kathore's name on Saturday said the nomination was withdrawn on the request of the ruling alliance. 

"BJP had nominated Kisan Kathore for the post of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, yesterday. But, after incumbents' request, we have decided to withdraw Kathore's candidature," Patil said. 

On Saturday, 169 MLAs vote in favour of the motion of confidence, as all the 105 MLAs of the BJP had walked out of the 288-member House.  

Four MLAs abstained, pro tem Speaker Dilip Walse Patil said.

While the BJP is the single-largest party with 105 MLAs, the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress have 56, 54 and 44 members, respectively. They have 154 MLAs in total but have the support of smaller parties including the Samajwadi Party and some independents. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

New Covid variant BA 2.86 causes concern, know how it is different from 'Eris' EG.5

Woman awarded record $1.2 billion in revenge porn case, details here

'I request State, Central government to help': Asian Games silver medalist Dutee Chand to appeal against 4-year dope ban

Two low intensity bomb thrown outside Patna single screen showing Gadar 2, suspects arrested

'Claim of China not taking one inch of our land not true': Rahul Gandhi hits out PM Modi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE