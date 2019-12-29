Headlines

Congress leader who gave scooter ride to Priyanka Gandhi receives Rs 6,100 challan

Dheeraj Gurjar, an MLA from Rajasthan's Jahazpur, is National Secretary of AICC and Co-Incharge of Uttar Pradesh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 29, 2019, 08:27 PM IST

Congress leader who sped away party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on a scooter after she was stopped by cops from meeting former IPS office SR Darapuri in Lucknow has been issued a challan of Rs 6,100 for riding the two-wheeler without a helmet.

Dheeraj Gurjar, an MLA from Rajasthan's Jahazpur, is National Secretary of AICC and Co-Incharge of Uttar Pradesh.

On Saturday, Priyanka was stopped by the cops from going to the Lucknow home of Darapuri, following which he walked on foot to meet the family of former IPS officer who was arrested following anti-CAA protest.

The Congress leader alleged that she was manhandled by police as they tried to stop her from going to Mr Darapuri's house. 

"UP police stopped me while I was going to meet the family of Darapuri ji. Police strangulated and manhandled me. They surrounded me while I was going on a party worker's two-wheeler, after which I walked to reach there," Priyanka alleged. 

Darapuri was arrested from his Lucknow home on December 21, a day after violence during anti-CAA protests in the city. 

Priyanka was in Uttar Pradesh capital to address party leaders during a programme held to mark the 135th Foundation Day of the Congress.

After visiting Darapuri's home, Priyanka said, "I was going in a peaceful manner, how was the law-and-order scenario going to deteriorate? They do not have the right to stop me. If they want to arrest me, they should do so."

"At the Lohia crossing, her vehicle was stopped, she protested and asked as to why was she being stopped," Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh was quoted as saying by PTI. 

"The policemen also started following her. After walking for almost a kilometre, she again got into her vehicle. After this, when the police tried to stop her in the Munshipulia area, she again started walking and then suddenly turned towards a bylane in Indiranagar's Sector 18. She walked for almost three-four kilometres and gave a slip to the police as well as the party workers," he added.

Archana Singh, the woman cop who tried to stop Priyanka, refuted the claims of 'manhandling' and said she was only doing her duty 'rightfully'.

A senior police officer said Singh had been assigned the duty of fleet in-charge of Priyanka's visit.

"The cavalcade left the party office at Gokhle Road, but Priyanka Gandhi`s car took another route from the 1090 traffic intersection towards Lohia Road. Following this, I inquired with her party leaders, but they refused to share her travel plan. Then Priyanka Gandhi herself started walking, leaving her car behind, with the party workers," Singh said.

