Complete lockdown in Sikkim from May 17 as COVID-19 cases surge

The government of Sikkim has imposed a complete lockdown across the state as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the state.

The lockdown will start from May 17 and stay in place till May 24.

During the lockdown, all state government offices, private commercial establishments, institutions, markets, gymnasium and factories, will remain closed.

So far this month, the state has witnessed 51 COVID-19 deaths and 2,903 COVID-19 cases.