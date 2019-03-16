'Come what may': Mirwaiz Farooq refuses to appear before NIA for questioning

A day after NIA issued fresh summon notice to Hurriyat (M) Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday, he categorically refused to appear before the investigation agency.

Farooq was summoned by NIA to appear before it in New Delhi on Monday next week.

"I will not travel to Delhi, nor will I turn up for any investigation come what may," said Mirwaiz during his Friday sermon at historic Jama Masjid in Srinagar.

Farooq also appealed youth to be calm and do not sway in emotions.

He also stated that there is no military solution to the Kashmir issue.

"India and Pakistan need to talk and solve this issue," said Farooq.

Earlier in the day, the NIA issued fresh summons to Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Naseem Geelani, the son of another separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, to be present for questioning on March 18 and 19 in connection with the terror funding case.

The NIA had carried out searches last month at seven locations of separatists in Kashmir, including that of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in connection with the case.

The agency claimed to have recovered several incriminating documents, including letterheads of different terrorist organisations as well as high-end communication systems, during the raid.

During the searches, the teams also recovered electronic devices including laptops, e-tablets, mobile phones, pen drives, communication system, and DVRs.