Civilian killed amid firing incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district

A civilian has been killed on Sunday in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, amid a firing incident in the area, as per the local officials. As per reports, the incident took place in the Zainapora area of Shopian in south Kashmir and the civilian has been identified as Shahid Ahmad.

Shahid Ahmed was rushed to the hospital by the officials present on the scene and succumbed to his injuries. The officials have said that the circumstances of the incident are currently being probed, and further details for the same are awaited.

Earlier in the day, terrorists opened fire on a joint search party of the Army and police inside a forest in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving three security personnel and one arrested Pakistani terrorist injured.

The official reported that heavy firing and explosives took place in the Bhatta Durrian forest of Mendhar, which is a part of a massive search operation, along with the nearby forest areas adjoining Surankote (Poonch) and Thanamandi in Rajouri district.

The search operation has entered its 14th day on Sunday, October 24. Nine Army personnel lost their lives on October 11 and 14 in separate ambushed in Surankote and Mendhar.

In the fresh firing that took place Sunday morning, two policemen and an Army jawan along with a prisoner Zia Mustafa, a Pakistani terrorist affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), an official said. The incident took place in the Bhatta Durrian forest.

The spokesperson said that the operation is still underway at the site, and said, “Injured personnel is under treatment at the nearby health facility. A fresh attempt will be made with reinforcements (to neutralise terrorists and retrieve the injured Mustafa.”

(With agency inputs)