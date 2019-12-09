Citizenship (Amendment) Bill tabled in Lok Sabha for passage

Headlines

Meet Jason Sanjay, Vijay’s son who rejected acting offers to study filmmaking abroad, set to make his directorial debut

Sunil Narine becomes first cricketer to receive red card in CPL, watch video here

Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah to flag off BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on Sep 3

Sonia Gandhi to attend INDIA alliance logo unveiling ceremony in Mumbai

Haryana: Ruckus in Assembly after Congress seeks minister Sandeep Singh's resignation, CM rejects demand

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Jason Sanjay, Vijay’s son who rejected acting offers to study filmmaking abroad, set to make his directorial debut

Sunil Narine becomes first cricketer to receive red card in CPL, watch video here

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Reflects on remarkable 183 run knock against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2012

Fastest Bollywood films to earn Rs 400 crore at the box office

7 superfoods to cure iron deficiency

Health benefits of cinnamon tea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Reflects on remarkable 183 run knock against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2012

Watch world champion Neeraj Chopra's touching gesture for Pak's Arshad Nadeem, both share Indian tricolour

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan's Shadab Khan strongly reacts to Ajit Agarkar's 'Virat Kohli' remark

Meet Jason Sanjay, Vijay’s son who rejected acting offers to study filmmaking abroad, set to make his directorial debut

Ayushmann Khurrana gets emotional after Dream Girl 2 success: 'I wish my father could...'

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

HomeIndia

India

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill tabled in Lok Sabha for passage

According to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019, members of Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2019, 01:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday. 

The Bill, which proposes to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, was tabled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the lower house of the Parliament and will be taken up for discussion and passage.

The Bill provides for Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document.

According to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019, members of these communities, who have come from the three neighbouring nations before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution there will be granted Indian citizenship after a mandatory period of stay.

The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had cleared the Bill during a crucial meeting on Wednesday

Opposition parties including Congress have opposed the Bill saying that it discriminates on the basis of the religion of the refugee.

Following opposition from the Northeasters states over concerns that granting citizenship to illegal immigrants will disturb the region's demography, the government has said the Bill will not cover Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime areas and those tribal regions that are governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

"In Citizenship Act, in Section 2 in sub-section (i), in clause (b) the following proviso shall be inserted namely:- "provided that any person belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian community from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan, who entered into India on or before the 31st day of December 2014 and who has been exempted by the central government by or under clause (c) of sub-section (2) of section 3 of the passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 or from the application of the provisions of the Foreigners Act 1946 or any rule or order made thereunder shall not be treated as illegal migrants for the purposes of this Act," the Bill says. 

In Assam, the Bill is facing huge protests with the people saying that the Bill will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

Under the provisions of the Bill, such refugees will not be treated as illegal immigrants but will instead be given Indian citizenship after they have resided in India for five years. The current citizenship law mandates this period as 11 years.

Earlier in January this year, the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha but lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha as they were not passed by the Rajya Sabha.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

No split in NCP, reiterates Sharad Pawar; says MLAs don’t mean entire party

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

Meet IAS officer who failed UPSC exam 4 times at different stages, then got AIR…

This actress lost her leg at 16, was unemployed for 7 years, had given up on life, later became TV's most popular vamp

Meet woman who earns Rs 300 crore per year, has Rs 775 crore net worth, not bought new saree in 24 years, here's why

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE