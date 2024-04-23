Chittorgarh constituency Lok Sabha elections: Know polling date, candidates and past results

The Rajasthani constituency of Chittorgarh's election date is April 26 (Phase 2)

The General category includes the 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan, including the Chittorgarh Lok Sabha constituency. It has considerable electoral power and encompasses the whole of the Chittorgarh district as well as portions of the Pratapgarh and Udaipur districts. With 1,458,760 valid votes cast, the constituency had 2,015,911 electors in the 2019 elections.

With 982,942 votes, Chandra Prakash Joshi, the candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party, defeated Gopal Singh Shekhawat of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 576,247 votes.

Comparably, Joshi won the seat in 2014 with 703,236 votes, defeating Girija Vyas of the Congress by 316,857 votes, out of 1,812,506 electors.

The Rajasthani constituency of Chittorgarh's election date is April 26 (Phase 2). The results will be tallied and made public on June 4.The candidates for the Lok Sabha election 2024 are C.p. Joshi for the BJP and Udaylal Ajana for INC.