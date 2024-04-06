Twitter
Meet actor who worked in many superhit films, is missing for last 8 years, was accused of..

China plans to disrupt Lok Sabha polls, US Presidential elections using AI, warns Microsoft

‘Delhi mein hugging, Karnataka mein…’: Smriti Irani's jibe at Congress amid Amethi buzz before Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Meet actress whose debut film was blockbuster, made her superstar, did 40 films in 13 years, left films due to..

Sangli Constituency Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

Meet actor who worked in many superhit films, is missing for last 8 years, was accused of..

Meet actress whose debut film was blockbuster, made her superstar, did 40 films in 13 years, left films due to..

Sangli Constituency Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

9 must-watch Telugu action thrillers

Faridabad-Jewar Airport Expressway: Check route, timeline and other details

Indian actors who have their own production houses

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Meet actor who worked in many superhit films, is missing for last 8 years, was accused of..

Meet actress whose debut film was blockbuster, made her superstar, did 40 films in 13 years, left films due to..

Meet actress who worked with Salman, Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, could never become superstar, quit acting for love, then..

China plans to disrupt Lok Sabha polls, US Presidential elections using AI, warns Microsoft

In a report published on Friday by Microsoft's threat intelligence team, the US tech giant anticipates state-backed Chinese cyber groups, possibly with involvement from North Korea, targeting high-profile elections in 2024.

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 12:46 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Image source: Pixabay
Microsoft has sounded the alarm, cautioning about China's plans to disrupt elections in the US, South Korea, and India this year using artificial intelligence-generated content. The warning comes after China's trial run during Taiwan's presidential election.

In a report published on Friday by Microsoft's threat intelligence team, the US tech giant anticipates state-backed Chinese cyber groups, possibly with involvement from North Korea, targeting high-profile elections in 2024. 

The report foresees China utilising AI-generated content distributed via social media platforms to influence these elections, despite the current low impact of such content. 

Microsoft emphasised that China's experimentation with AI-made content could become more effective in the future.

The report underscored China's previous attempt to influence the Taiwan presidential election in January, where a Beijing-backed group called Storm 1376 used AI-generated memes and fake audio content to discredit certain candidates, marking the first instance of such interference.

Furthermore, Microsoft highlighted ongoing Chinese influence campaigns in the US, where social media platforms are used to pose divisive questions and gather intelligence on key voting demographics ahead of elections.

This warning coincides with recent revelations of cybersecurity breaches attributed to state-backed Chinese cyber operators. Last month, the US and UK governments accused China-backed hackers of conducting a prolonged cyber campaign targeting politicians, journalists, and businesses.

The alert from Microsoft emphasises growing concerns about the use of AI in election interference, stressing the need for heightened vigilance against such threats. 

As elections approach in various countries, safeguarding electoral processes from foreign interference remains a critical challenge.

