Chhattisgarh: Occultist stabs man to death with hot trident to 'drive out evil spirit'

According to authorities on Wednesday, a Chhattisgrah man was killed in another occult practise event in the Bilaspur area. A man was allegedly repeatedly stabbed with a hot trident during the horrific incident in order to "drive out evil spirit."

This was allegedly done by an occultist to 'cure' the man of his ailment. As a result, the mentally disabled man passed away, and the occultist was detained on Tuesday and charged with murder.

According to a police official in Bilaspur, the crime was discovered after a villager told the authorities that the victim, Fekuram Nirmalkar, 35, who died in the Podi village inside the boundaries of Ratanpur police station, had numerous burn wounds on his body.

Ganga Bai, Nirmalkar's wife, revealed to the police during questioning that her husband had been receiving treatment for a mental condition for the past few months. She took her husband to the tantrik on October 23, after which the latter treated the man to occult practises and brandished him repeatedly with a hot trident for four days, according to the statement.

"Recently, she came in contact with the tantrik from Junwani village under the Malhar police station area of the district. Occultist Rajak claimed that the man is under the influence of evil powers and he can free him from it," police told.

The widow carried her husband back home on October 26 as his condition deteriorated, where he passed away on October 30, according to him. The official stated, "Nirmalkar's preliminary post-mortem examination revealed that he died to infection owing to burn injuries on his body."

According to police official, a case was filed in this regard, and the alleged occultist was detained on suspicion of murder. He added that additional inquiry into the situation is ongoing.

