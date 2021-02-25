Chennai: Dubai-bound passenger arrested for concealing foreign currency worth Rs 70.28 lakh in baggage

Based on intelligence, Air Customs officials intercepted Noormohamed Sultan, 60, of Kanchipuram, as he was headed for security hold after clearing immigration, to board flight 6E-65 to Dubai.

According to officials, he was suspected of carrying foreign currency and he appeared to be nervous. Frisking revealed 2000 US Dollars in 100 denomination, valued at Rs.1.45 lakhs in his pant pocket.

His check-in baggage, a carton box, was recalled from the aircraft and examined.

Apart from magazine and old books, five covers wrapped with adhesive tape were also found. On being cut open, Saudi Riyals were found to be ingeniously concealed.

In the covers were made of old newspapers.

As much as 3,57,000 Saudi Arab Riyals in denomination of 500 valued at Rs 68.83 lakhs were recovered. Total foreign currency worth Rs.70.28 lakhs was recovered and seized under Customs Act read with FEMA (Export and Import of currency) Regulations and the passenger was arrested.