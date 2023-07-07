Chandrayaan-3 Launch date, time: Know when, where and how to watch

File photo

The Chandrayaan-3 mission will launch to the Moon on July 14 according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Isro made the announcement after delivering the spacecraft enclosed inside the rocket to the launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2:35 pm. The Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, will serve as the launch site.

ISRO chief S Somnath announced that the launch window remains open until July 19 and if the launch does not happen on the scheduled date it could be moved to a backup date until the 19th. Somnath has expressed confidence that the mission will soft-land on the moon this time.

In addition to the ISRO-announced launch timetable, the space agency has already finished successfully integrating the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft with the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) at the SDSC in Sriharikota, preparing it for the moon mission.

Chandrayaan-3 Launch Place

Chandrayaan-3 will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Chandrayaan-3 Launch Vehicle Chandrayaan-3 will be launched by Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3), India's largest rocket.

Chandrayaan 3 Live Streaming: How To Watch

The Chandrayaan-3 mission launch will be live-streamed on ISRO's official YouTube channel. On Television, viewers can watch the launch on Doordarshan. It will also be broadcasted live on ISRO’s social media channels.