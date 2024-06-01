Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi hattrick or Congress comeback? Predictions begin at 6:30 pm today

Representational image

The Lok Sabha polls are set to conclude today evening, and with that various media organisations will declare the results of exit polls around 6:30 pm on Saturday. The poll body had put an embargo on the publication of exit polls from April 19, 2024 (7 am) till June 1 (6:30 pm).

The election campaign of Lok Sabha polls ended on Thursday with the stage set for the seventh and final phase of polls on Saturday on 57 seats across seven states and a Union Territory.

Exit polls forecast the outcome of the elections. It gives an indication on how the voter has exercised its franchise.