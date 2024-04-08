Chandrapur Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know voting date, candidates, past results and more

There will be seven phases to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for the 543 Lok Sabha seats: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. On June 4, the results will be announced. In 2024, there will be 1.8 crore first-time voters in the Lok Sabha elections. Of the 48 seats in the region, one is held by the Maharashtra Lok Sabha constituency of Chandrapur.

This April, Maharashtra will hold elections for the Chandrapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary Constituency. Phase 1 voting takes place on April 19. The results date for the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency in 2024 is June 4th.

The MP for Chandrapur at the moment is Balubhau Alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar. The Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency was won by Balubhau Alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar of the INC with 559507 votes, while Ahir Hansraj Gangaram of the BJP received 514744 votes. With an overwhelming 44763 vote margin, Balubhau Alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar won handily.

With 508049 votes, Ahir Hansraj Gangaram of the BJP won the Chandrapur Lok Sabha election in 2014. With 27,1780 votes, Deotale Sanjay Wamanrao INC came in second place. In Chandrapur, there were 1109888 registered voters overall in 2014, as per reports.