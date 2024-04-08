Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sanjay Dutt to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections 2024? Actor says 'I will be the first...'

Chandrapur Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know voting date, candidates, past results and more

Riya Mavi, a rising digital creator, influences through her creative artistry

Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and more

Google stops this service, affects more than 50 crore users, reason is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandrapur Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know voting date, candidates, past results and more

Riya Mavi, a rising digital creator, influences through her creative artistry

Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and more

Summer drinks to improve digestion and gut health 

7 cutest animals of the world

Foods to keep your skin glowing 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Kriti Sanon says Crew's box office success shows films 'don't have to be led by a man to pull audience to theatre'

Kangana Ranaut reacts strongly to 'beef-eating' rumours, calls them 'tactics to tarnish image': I am a proud Hindu

'Meri ek hi Disha...': Tiger Shroff breaks silence on reports of patch-up with ex-girlfriend Disha Patani

HomeIndia

India

Chandrapur Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know voting date, candidates, past results and more

There will be seven phases to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for the 543 Lok Sabha seats: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 05:13 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There will be seven phases to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for the 543 Lok Sabha seats: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. On June 4, the results will be announced. In 2024, there will be 1.8 crore first-time voters in the Lok Sabha elections. Of the 48 seats in the region, one is held by the Maharashtra Lok Sabha constituency of Chandrapur.

This April, Maharashtra will hold elections for the Chandrapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary Constituency. Phase 1 voting takes place on April 19. The results date for the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency in 2024 is June 4th.

The MP for Chandrapur at the moment is Balubhau Alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar. The Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency was won by Balubhau Alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar of the INC with 559507 votes, while Ahir Hansraj Gangaram of the BJP received 514744 votes. With an overwhelming 44763 vote margin, Balubhau Alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar won handily. 

With 508049 votes, Ahir Hansraj Gangaram of the BJP won the Chandrapur Lok Sabha election in 2014. With 27,1780 votes, Deotale Sanjay Wamanrao INC came in second place. In Chandrapur, there were 1109888 registered voters overall in 2014, as per reports.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Veteran filmmaker Gangu Ramsay of Ramsay Brothers dies at 83

WWE WrestleMania 40 Day 2 results and everything that happened as Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns in main event

The Goat Life box office collection: Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer continues to grow, crosses Rs 100-crore mark worldwide

World Health Day 2024: Lifestyle habits that can help you live longer

Rising Chorus: Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar’s Anthem for Prime Minister Modi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement