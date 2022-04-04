Headlines

India

Centre to conduct surprise inspections of edible oil, oilseed stocks; strict action against violators

Surprise inspections are presently underway in selected districts of eight states for checking stocks of edible oils and oilseeds at ground level

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 10:02 PM IST

Three days after announcing the stock limits on edible oils and oilseeds, due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Centre has now decided to take action against those who are indulging in violations. The limit was imposed on all the states and Union Territories. The surprise inspections are presently underway in selected districts of eight states for checking the stocks of edible oils and oilseeds at the ground level i.e with the retailers, wholesalers, big chain retailers and processors. These states are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Gujarat, West Bengal and Delhi.

Strict action in accordance with the provisions in the EC Act will be initiated against the entities, if found to be violating the Act. Six states, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Bihar which had issued their own control order in pursuance of Central order dated 8th October 2022 have also been brought under the purview of the latest order.

In order to enforce the stock limit orders, eight central teams have been deputed by Department of Food & Public Distribution for strict compliance and enforcement of the central order. At present, the domestic production of edible oils is unable to meet the country’s demand. India has to rely on large scale imports to meet the gap between demand and supply. Around 56% of the edible oils segment consumed in the country is met through imports. The recent geo-political events have pushed the international prices of all edible oils to all time high levels.

Hence, a need was felt to inspect the domestic market participants to ensure that no unfair practices are being resorted to by unscrupulous elements like hoarding and profiteering. The stock limit order notified by the Centre empowers the Union Government and all States/UTs to regulate storage and distribution of edible oils and oilseeds. This step coupled with surprise inspections seeks to help the Government in checking hoarding of edible oils and oilseeds and ensure that the prices of edible oils, which is a basic necessity, do not go out of reach of the common man.

