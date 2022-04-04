Headlines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses Ukraine crisis with Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett

PM Modi also conveyed his eagerness to welcome Bennett in India at an early date.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 08:33 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett over phone today. He discussed the recent geo-political developments, including the situation in Ukraine.

The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 40th day. Explosions were heard on Monday in the cities of Kherson and Odesa, in the south, while air raid sirens sounded across the east.

Modi conveyed his best wishes to Bennett for early recovery after his Covid-19 diagnosis. The Prime Minister also expressed his condolences for the loss of lives in the recent terrorist attacks in Israel.

"The leaders had a detailed discussion on recent geo-political developments, including the situation in Ukraine. They also reviewed the ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives," the Prime Minister`s Office said.

Modi also conveyed his eagerness to welcome Bennett in India at an early date.

On the Russia-Ukraine war, India has called for "restraint on all sides" and said that all issues between both the countries can only be resolved through "diplomatic dialogue".

Earlier, Modi had spoken to both Russia President Valdamir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in an attempt to resolve the issue through "dialogue".

Also, READ: After Twitteratis, Shiv Sena MP urges Education Minister to act upon college textbook stating ‘dowry is helpful’

Modi had also welcomed the ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and expressed hope that they would lead to a cessation of the conflict.

Similarly, Bennett plays a peacemaker`s role in the war and has made numerous calls to both Putin and Zelensky in an attempt to assist the efforts to resolve the conflict.
 

