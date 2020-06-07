Centre gives nod to open 820 ASI monuments having places of worship from June 8

As places of worship are set to open from Monday under Unlock 1, the Union Culture Ministry on Sunday approved the reopening of 820 centrally protected monuments (CPM) under the Archeological Survey of India which have places of worship from June 8, Union Minister Prahlad Patel said.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Patel said that all safety protocols issued by the home ministry will be followed.

"Today, the Culture Ministry has approved the opening of 820 of its living monuments under the ASI from June 8. All protocols issued by the MHA and the Health Ministry will be followed."

The ministry also released an official statement saying that all coronavirus-related safety protocols will have to be followed by the monument authorities and it will be mandatory for the visitors to wear masks.

The statement further said that ASI shall ensure that preventive measures as stipulated in the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the religious places/places of worship.

The ministry further requested ASI to share the list of these 820 CPMs proposed to be opened on June 8 with respective states and the districts concerned and that any state and/or district-specific orders with regard to containment and prevention of the spread of COVID-19 are also comprehensively implemented.

The decision was taken as per instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the statement said, adding that the culture ministry has decided to open only those ASI-maintained monuments, where religious worship takes place such as Nila Mosque at Hauz Khas enclave, the Qutub archaeological area, Lal Gumbad in Delhi will be permitted to be reopened from June 8.