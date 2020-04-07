Centre considering extension of lockdown following states' appeal: Sources

As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in India, several states have requested the central government to extend the 21-day lockdown that is scheduled to end on April 14. Following the request, sources have said that Centre is considering extending the lockdown amid fears that not doing it might lead to raid escalation across the country.

Sources also said that government might only partially lift restrictions if it decides not to extend the lockdown.

The state governments believe that an extension or lifting of restrictions in a phased manner is the only way to avoid a coronavirus epidemic or else it will be difficult to contain.hardly So far, India has comparatively done better in terms of controlling the spread of virus.

Earlier today, reports emerged that a Group of Ministers (GoM) under the chairmanship of Rajnath Singh, Defense minister today reviewed the situation arising out of COVID-19.

GoM felt that places where public have a tendency to gather in large numbers such as religious centres should be closely monitored and any such gatherings be prevented. The ministers reviewed that supply of essential goods was continuing smoothly and no concerns were reported in this regard.

Several chief ministers have of states have asked PM Modi to extend the lockdown as cases are on a rise in their states. Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Assam, UP, Madhya Pradesh etc, have been hardly hit by the cases linked to Islamic religious outfit Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, and have called for extending the lockdown.

On Monday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao urged Modi to extend the lockdown beyond April 14 to so that the spread of coronavirus in India can be contained.

"I'm requesting the PM to talk to all CMs and take a call to extend the nationwide lockdown up to the first week of June, otherwise we cannot control coronavirus pandemic. Even a small country like Singapore is extending lockdown for one more month. Ours is a huge country," Rao said.