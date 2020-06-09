Central teams deployed to over 50 cities facing most number of COVID-19 cases

The Centre has deployed high level multi-disciplinary Central teams to more than 50 cities across 15 states and Union Territories that are witnessing high case load and a high spurt of COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

These districts, municipal bodies have a huge number of cases and the Central teams will assist the state governments by providing technical support for containment and facilitate the management of COVID-19 outbreak, the ministry said.

While seven of these districts and municipalities are in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu each; six are in Assam, five each in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha; four each in Haryana, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and three each in Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Delhi.

The three-member teams are composed of two public health experts, epidemiologists, clinicians and a senior Joint Secretary level nodal officer for administrative handholding and improving governance. These teams are working in the field and visiting health care facilities to support the State health department in the implementation of containment measures and efficient treatment, clinical management of cases within the districts and cities, the health ministry said.

"In order to ensure better coordination, quick action on the ground, adoption of a more granular strategy, it is proposed that these districts, municipalities should regularly remain in touch with central teams which are already coordinating with the states," it said.

The central teams are assisting the states and UTs in addressing some of the challenges faced by them in testing bottlenecks, low tests/per million population, high confirmation rates, high testing confirmation rate, risk of capacity shortfall over the next two months, potential bed shortage, growing Case Fatality Rate, high doubling rate, the sudden spike in active cases, etc.

Many districts and municipalities have already formalised a dedicated Core Team at the district level comprising of district-level medical and administrative officials to coordinate over the regular basis with the Central Team, the ministry said.