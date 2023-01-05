Celebrity makeup artist Deepti Mohindar lays down the challenges she faced in her professional career

Makeup is by far one of the most lucrative professions. While the profession adds an aesthetic appeal, it professional touch at certain levels. Thankfully in the last few years, modern-day makeup artists have aced their skills and brought a different approach to working in the industry. Known for creating unique makeovers, Deepti Mohindar has earned a reputation for being one of the most sought-after makeup artists. With a degree in media and entertainment, Deepti earlier worked in an advertising agency.

However, she got into the beauty industry after becoming a mother. Switching the industry was one of the biggest roadblocks in Deepti’s journey. Beginning in 2006, she has a demonstrated experience of more than ten years. Having attended beauty programs and workshops of noteworthy makeup artists like Corry Walia, Jharna Shah and Bharat Dorris, she learnt about the fundamentals of makeup artistry with finesse.

After getting hands-on experience, Deepti pursued a certification course from the renowned Toni & Guy Academy in Kuala Lumpur. The core expertise of Deepti has been hairstyling and bridal makeup with her clients being esteemed celebrities, influencers, fashion designers and models. In a remarkable journey, Deepti Mohindar has had a fair share of ups and downs.

Beyond the art of beauty and makeup, the celebrity MUA has cracked the code by overcoming challenges. The first and foremost obstacle in Deepti’s way was meeting client expectations. “I understood the importance of discussing the detail of makeup before beginning the process. When the expectations are set by clients, they carry an imagination about their look which needs to be fulfilled”, said Deepti.

Therefore, customer satisfaction has been of crucial importance for the MUA. Following this mantra, Deepti Mohindar’s beauty salon Studio MeCHE in Kolkata became a favourite destination for bridal makeovers and other beauty requirements. The stylist started the salon in 2013, and her journey has been one-of-a-kind. During this time, she understood how to tackle difficult clients.

Speaking about it, Deepti stated, “At times, clients are not happy with their makeovers. It happened to me which saw a dent in my confidence. It was in the initial stage of my career, but fortunately, the experience taught me to handle difficult and demanding clients who are specific about minute detailing of their look.” More so, as a newbie, she had a small pool of opportunities with limited clients.

As of today, Deepti Mohindar has got global exposure to beauty and makeup. She has been empanelled with TEMPTU, USA, and is mentoring aspiring makeup artists across the globe. In addition, Deepti Mohindar is aiming to start a new chain of beauty studios in Dubai later this year. Besides this, some of the well-known clients of the MUA include Arslan Goni, Richa Chadha, Shibani Kashyap, Vindu Dara Singh and Lisa Haydon among others.

To know more about Deepti Mohindar and her world of makeup, visit her Instagram page ‘@deeptimohindarofficial’.

(Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)