CBI raid against AAP MLA Jaswant Singh in Rs 40 crore bank fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Saturday are conducting raids at the premises of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jaswant Singh Gajan Majra at three places in Punjab's Sangrur in connection with the over Rs 40 crore bank fraud case.

Giving this information, the officials said that the CBI raids are being conducted in Malerkotla area of ​​Sangrur district in connection with the case against Amargarh MLA Majra. The officials said that the case was registered on the complaint of Bank of India. The raids are underway.

The CBI has recovered approximately Rs 16.57 lakhs in foreign currency, property documents, several bank accounts and other incriminating documents. Along with this, 94 blank cheques and several Aadhaar cards were also recovered. Nearly 88 foreign currency notes, some property documents were also recovered during the searches, the agency said.

The CBI statement said that the probe began after a case was filed on a complaint from Bank of India in Ludhiana against a private firm based in Gaunspura, Tehsil-Malerkotla (Punjab) and others, including directors, guarantors of the company, another private firm and some unknown public servants.

The CBI said, "It was alleged that the said private firm based at Gaunspura, Malerkotla was engaged in trading of DOC Rice Bran, DOC Mustard Cake, Cottonseed Cake, Maize, Bajra and other food grains." The private firm had requested loans from the bank between 2011 and 2014 which had been sanctioned. An alleged loss of Rs. 40.92 Crore(approx) was caused to Bank of India.

(With PTI Inputs)