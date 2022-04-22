‘PM Modi gave me certificate of imandaar CM after CBI raids’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

File photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave him the “certificate of imandaar (honest) chief minister” after raids were conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the residents of the AAP leader.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said that the CBI officials had entered his bedroom and “found nothing”, making him an “imandaar chief minister.” Kejriwal was speaking ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, scheduled for next year.

As quoted by news agency ANI, Kejriwal said, “PM made the CBI raid my residence... officials entered my bedroom but they couldn't find anything. Eventually, PM gave me the certificate of 'imandaar' CM. Ours is an honest government... we made it in Delhi then in Punjab, now we'll form govt in Karnataka.”

While speaking at a gathering in Karnataka’s Bengaluru ahead of the assembly polls, the Delhi CM talked about how AAP is the best party for the state and discusses the achievements of the party in the national capital.

Kejriwal further said, “Four lakh students came from private schools to government schools this year. Medical treatment for two crore people is free in Delhi. Earlier there were power cuts for eight hours... now people get electricity supply for 24 hours with zero bills.”

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP recently won the Punjab assembly elections 2022 with a massive vote sweep, crowning party leader Bhagwant Mann as the chief minister of the state. AAP had ousted the Congress party from the state with a massive majority of 92 seats out of the total 117.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has also jumped into action, introducing several policies in the state just after a month in power. He has introduced an anti-corruption helpline and has announced free electricity up to 300 units for all the households.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been trying to expand from the national capital of Delhi, with the hopes of evolving into a national party soon. The party is targeting the Karnataka elections and is also planning to stand against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(With ANI inputs)

