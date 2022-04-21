Kumar Vishwas warns Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, says 'person sitting in Delhi will betray both you and Punjab'

File Photo

A team of Punjab Police personnel reached the house of poet and former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas to serve a notice upon him, here on Wednesday. An FIR was registered against Vishwas under the IT Act for allegedly doctoring a video. The police team visited his house to ask him to join the investigation.

In the run-up to the Assembly elections in Punjab earlier this year, Vishwas, without naming him, had said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wants to be the Prime Minister of an independent nation of Khalistan, accusing the AAP convenor of having connections with separatists in Punjab.

Taking to Twitter, Vishwas served a warning to Punjab Chief Minister Baghwant Mann, saying, "Punjab police team was at my doorsteps early morning. I am cautioning Bhagwant Mann, whom I inducted into the party myself, that the person sitting in Delhi will betray both you and Punjab one day. The country should remember my warning."

He also posted pictures of policemen at his residence.

Quoting his own tweet, Vishwas later wrote, "Hear the sound of time and rest assured (roughly translated from Hindi)."

Former Congress MLA Navjot Sidhu also slammed the Mann-led government over the action against Kumar Vishwas.

Meanwhile, Rupnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Garg said over the phone, "We have registered a case under relevant provisions of the law against Kumar Vishwas."

In a notice, Vishwas has also been asked to produce evidence to support his allegations. The FIR has been registered under various Sections, including 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place, etc), 505 (whoever makes, publishes, or circulates any statement, rumour, or report), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and 125 of the Representation of People Act.

