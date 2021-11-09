Case against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for calling Jinnah a patriot

The controversy of describing Mohammad Ali Jinnah as a great patriot like Sardar Patel is not leaving former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. Now on the orders of the court in Bareilly, a case has been registered against the Yadav.

Advocate Virendra Gupta gave a complaint to the police against the statement of Akhilesh Yadav but the police did not register the case. After this, Advocate Gupta filed an application in court. Taking cognizance of his application, the ACJM court ordered the police to register a case against Akhilesh Yadav.

Following the court order, a case was registered against Akhilesh Yadav in Bareilly Kotwali. Advocate Virendra Gupta said that under the Indian Constitution, we have got some fundamental rights and there are also some fundamental duties, which we all should follow. But Akhilesh Yadav has insulted the country.

Gupta said that all of us should respect the ideals which have been our national movement. There is no competition between Sardar Patel and Jinnah. The heart of Mohammad Ali Jinnah was not for the country of India. From the beginning, he was fighting for the creation of a separate country for the Muslims. Due to his insistence, thousands of Hindus in the country had to lose their lives in the riots. So how can he be called a patriot?

On the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel which is celebrated as 'National Unity Day', Yadav was addressing a gathering when he remarked that Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah studied in the same institute, where they became barristers and fought for India`s independence.

"Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah studied in the same institute. They became barristers and fought for India`s freedom... It was Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who imposed a ban on an ideology (RSS)," Yadav had said. Sardar Patel, who died on December 15, 1950, is widely attributed for uniting the princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India.