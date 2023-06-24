Can a united Opposition defeat BJP in 2024? Key highlights from Patna mega meet

Opposition leaders addressing a joint presser after the Patna mega meeting on Friday | Photo: Twitter

Around 15-17 Opposition parties came together for a mega meeting in Patna on Friday to start a united anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. While several top leaders expressed confidence in their chances against the ruling party, fissures were visible that may derail their charge. Here are the key highlights, all you need to know about the nearly four-hours-long meeting:

Who attended the meeting?

The meeting was hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his Patna residence along with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Over 32 leaders were in attendance from 15-17 political parties. The exact number is not clear. Major names in attendance included:

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

RLD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury

Jharkhand CM and JMM chief Hemant Soren

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav

Shiv Sena-UBT’s Uddhav Thackeray

National Conference’s Omar Abdullah

NCP president Sharad Pawar

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti

CPI general secretary D Raja

CPI (ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury

RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary did not attend because of a “predetermined family programme”. Those not invited included BSP’s Mayawati, BJD’s Naveen Patnaik, BRS’ K Chandrashekar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of YSRCP). Kumar said that at least 10 more parties will join the front soon.

What was discussed?

The opposition parties will fight the polls on a common agenda and state-wise strategy, they announced at a joint press meeting. Congress chief Kharge said that separate plans will be made for every state.

TMC’s Banerjee said that all parties should ensure they support Congress wherever the national party is strongest.

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav said that the biggest party in each state should lead the fight. He also urged the Congress to be generous in seat sharing.

Back in Chennai, DMK’s Stalin said that while a resolution was made to come together there was no decision on fielding a common prime ministerial candidate for 2024.

Rift in Opposition unity?

Rift between the AAP and Congress was the sticky point for the opposition meeting. AAP said in a statement that it was suspicious about the Congress’ real intentions with the party’s stand on the row around the Centre's ordinance on Delhi's administrative services.

AAP said that it would be difficult for it to be part of any such meetings in future until Congress publicly gives its support on the ordinance issue and declares that all 31 of its RS MPs will oppose the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha.

Congress chief Kharge has given in-principle support on the issue, sources were quoted as saying. It will announce the same on a later date, the source said. All opposition party members in attendance reportedly sided with the Congress’ line on the issue. seeing it as a “reasonable one”.

Kejriwal did not threaten to walk out of the meeting at any time, the source added.

What are the chances of the Opposition front against BJP?

The combined strength of these opposition parties in the current Lok Sabha is less than 200 out of the 543 seats. The BJP enjoys a brute majority of over 300 seats. Congress is seen as the leader of the union and BJP’s main rival. It won only 52 seats in the last general election. This was a small improvement over 2014 performance when it won only an all-time low 44 seats.

What next?

A next opposition meeting will be held in Shimla around July 10-12 to chalk out the plan of action. It will be chaired by Congress chief Kharge.

(Inputs from PTI)