BREAKING: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray ‘ready to resign if MLAs come face to face’

File photo

In a big update on the Maharashtra political crisis, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made an important statement during his public address on Facebook. The Shiv Sena chief said on Wednesday that he is “ready to resign” in the midst of the current political storm.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing the political situation in the state, said during his Facebook live session that he is ready to resign from his position if all the MLAs come and ask for it face to face.

During the live address, Thackeray said that he was thankful for the support of the people of Maharashtra over the last 2.5 years. The Maharashtra CM further said, “I will quit as chief minister and leave official residence if even one of the disgruntled MLAs says he doesn't want me as Chief Minister.”

Uddhav Thackeray, who is the president of Shiv Sena, said, “I am very thankful for the support you have lent me in the last 2.5 years. Several people have told me that Uddhav Ji when you speak, it feels like you are one of our family. That is all I need. The chief minister position came to me accidentally, it is not something I yearn for.”

In view of the political storm kicked off by rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde, speculations arose of Thackeray resigning from the post of chief minister soon. Addressing this, the Shiv Sena chief said, “I always keep my resignation ready. I have no use of political power.”

Reports suggested that CM Uddhav Thackeray might tender his resignation after his live address at 5 pm on June 22. Though the chief minister has said that he is ready to resign, no reports of him tendering his resignation today have surfaced yet.

Thackeray said that CM posts will come and go but “the real asset is the affection of the people.” He further said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi helped him a lot as he became the chief minister without any prior experience.

READ | Agnipath scheme: Opposition protests in Bihar over army recruitment, demands withdrawal of FIRs against agitators