'Break their heads': SDM orders police during farmers' protest in Haryana - WATCH

A day after protesting farmers blocked highways in Haryana's Karnal, a video is doing rounds on social media where a police officer is purportedly seen ordering other officials to 'break heads' of the protestors.

Karnal's Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha in the video is heard asking the police officials to ensure the protesting farmers don't cross the barricade and told them to 'break their heads' if they do.

The video has been shared many times on social media, receiving flak from several quarters, including BJP leader Varun Gandhi, who wrote on Twitter, "I hope this video is edited and the DM did not say this… Otherwise, this is unacceptable in democratic India to do to our own citizens.

See the video here:

I hope this video is edited and the DM did not say this… Otherwise, this is unacceptable in democratic India to do to our own citizens. pic.twitter.com/rWRFSD2FRH — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) August 28, 2021

Farmers on Saturday blocked highways after which police lathi-charged them, alleged Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni, adding that many were injured. Photos doing rounds on social media showed some farmers bleeding after they were dispersed by the police. Several protesters near Bastara toll plaza nearly 15 km from Karnal claimed that they saw eight to 10 people sustain injuries in the police station, a report by News18.com said.

Farmers were protesting against a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the upcoming municipal polls.

Khattar defended the police's action on Saturday, saying "obstructing official work is against democracy".

"If they wanted to protest, they should've done it peacefully. If they jam highways and throw stones at police, then the police will also take steps to maintain law and order. We'll look into it and take necessary action," the Haryana CM said.