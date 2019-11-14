Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accepts Modi's invite to be chief guest at Republic Day 2020

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has accepted PM Modi's invitation to be the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations 2020 in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a 3-day Brazil visit to attend the 11th BRICS Summit with agenda on economic Growth for an Innovative Future.

Modi met Bolsonaro on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit taking place in Brazilian capital and discussed bilateral ties between the two nations, and a roadmap for future.

According to an official statement, Brazilian President Bolsonaro accepted PM Modi's invitation with pleasure. The statement further added leaders of both the nations agreed that this will further enhance strategic partnership.

Earlier addressing a session at the BRICS Summit, PM Modi said BRICS is for Business, BRICS is for growth and highlighted the significant contribution of BRICS businesses in fuelling the engine of global growth.

The BRICS is a summit between five major world economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Together, these countries constitute 42% of the world population, contribute to 23% of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and around 17% of the world trade share, according to reports.

At the conclusion of the summit, leaders will issue a joint declaration.

BRICS cooperation has two pillars, including consultations on issues of mutual interest through the meeting of leaders and ministers as well as cooperation through a meeting of senior officials in several areas including trade, finance, health, education, science and technology, agriculture, communications IT, etc.