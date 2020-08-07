Bobby Kataria setting an example by his acts of humanity

The society that we live in forgives the privileged. Those who survive the battle for wealth and fame, have their names edged in the history books as 'Good Men,' while the ones who have nothing but were too kind to indulge in such tyranny, did not survive to spread their wisdom. In this society where no one helps anyone, some people are still trying to affect people's lives positively. Bobby Kataria, better known as Balwant, is one such man who struggles to keep the dying flames of goodness burning in this cruel world.

Bobby Kataria, a young man of 34, began his life on the 28th day of November, in the year 1985, in an average Gurugram household at Haryana. To support his High School education, his family migrated to the capital city of New Delhi. Even as a boy, Bobby understood the difference between right and wrong. He realized that pitying the homeless won't resolve the crisis that his country was going through; he had to take a stern step forward and provide a helping hand to those who craved for it. While turning the pages of his school history books, he was introduced to India's glorious past; everything he could think of was to revive this bird adorned with gold and help her fly again.

Bobby soon realized that there was no time to waste; he began working as a social servant while he was studying for his Higher Secondary graduation. Bobby had little money to offer to the poor; nevertheless, he gave more than he could afford at that time. The poor honestly looked at him in awe, calling him a real savior in the times of darkness; blessing him with happiness, and courage to keep doing the right thing. However, it was only after his Higher Secondary Education that his real journey began, with him establishing the respected Yuvaekta Foundation.

Spearheading the organization, with Yuvaekta Foundation's director and Bobby's companion in arms, Manju Singh; he was able to best every case that came his way. Several statistical reports have claimed that the reputed Yuvaekta foundation is responsible for solving more than 99% of New Delhi's 'missing' cases! It is under Bobby's leadership that the foundation solves the most simple and overwhelmingly drastic cases of rape, harassment, accident and Prosco. Bobby's energy and his steaming desire to never give up has lit his path with the light of success. Bobby's loving arms embraced even the poor who suffer from diseases that they cannot afford to cure. With his vigilant eyes, he supervises doctors conducting transplant surgeries on the unfortunate, who have no one in the world.

While the country is facing one of the worst times, Bobby was standing with those who are suffering the most. He was giving food to around 1500 people twice every day. His aim is to make people smile and that’s why he asks them only what they would love to eat the next day so he can bring those things. He did not provide them with food alone but also helped them with Frooti, milk, chocolates, fruits, curd, bread, toffees, bread fritters, rissoles, soft drinks etc. He provided sanitizers to police personals, security guards and hospitals. When many of us stayed home during lockdown, he and his brothers, Samay Kataria and Manju Singh were helping people from 4am to 10pm. While doing so, continued to follow all guidelines and rules set by government and administration.

In his entire career, Bobby's most astonishing victories might seem almost unbelievable. The situation where he raised his voice against the lying doctors, rescuing the innocent soul of a child who was falsely declared dead right after his birth, is also celebrated. Bobby is still considered a hero amongst the police, and the staff of Shalimar Bagh hospital in New Delhi. His Facebook page is adorned with the tales of his accomplishments!

According to Bobby, no matter what, society will become better if we all try! Where a single man fails to make a difference, a million folks together can change the world!

This is a featured article