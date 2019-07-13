Black sheep in BJP too, coalition will win trust vote: Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said that he was confident that the JD(S)-Congress will win a vote of confidence in the state Assembly as there are “black sheep in BJP.”

“We are confident. That is why we are moving a vote of confidence motion. BJP is afraid because they know there are black sheep in their party,” the Congress leader was reported by news agency ANI as saying.

Siddaramaiah’s statement comes after Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy refused to tender in his resignation and declared that he was ready to seek a trust vote to prove his majority on the floor of the house. He also asked the Speaker to fix a time, in an effort to save the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state.

“Today, there are many things happening in state’s politics because of the decisions of many MLAs, which has created a difficult situation. I am not here to sit in power, I appeal to you that in light of the developments I want to move a trust motion,’’ Chief Minister Kumaraswamy said in the assembly.

After Kumaraswamy’s statement, the Congress, JD(S) and the opposition BJP, arranged to move their lawmakers to resorts to prevent “poaching” attempts, as per reports.

Reports said that BJP had shifted its MLAs to Ramada resorts in Bengaluru to avoid any “poaching” attempt.

Also, Congress MLAs will be lodged at Clarks Exotica Convention Resorts while those of the BJP will stay at Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru. The BJP has booked 30 rooms for two days at the facility.

The JD(S) lashed out at BJP for “herding its MLAs to a resort” and said that “we will not stoop to your level and poach MLAs”.

It further said BJP’s “cowardice was at display” as it was “afraid of the floor test”.

The Congress-JD(S) govt landed in deep trouble after a group of dissident legislators resigned last week.