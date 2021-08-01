BJP will return to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2022 with a massive majority: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that under the leadership of BJP leader Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has taken the top spot in terms of law and order.

The BJP would return to power in Uttar Pradesh with a massive majority in the 2022 assembly elections, Shah said, asking the opposition parties to prepare for their defeat.

The Union Home Minister was speaking at the `bhumi pujan` ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS) in Lucknow, where Shah said, "BJP governments work for the development of the poorest person and to revamp law and order."

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a leader under the leadership of CM Adityanath, the Union Home Minister said.

"Yogi Adityanath has turned Uttar Pradesh into a number one state in implementation of 44 welfare schemes," he said.

After improving the law and order situation, Amit Shah said, "Adityanath is now inviting investments and has also checked corruption."

Praising the UP government over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amit Shah said, "Yogi ji and his team did excellent work during the crisis."

"Opposition leaders will now come out because elections are approaching but people must not be misled by them," he said, and asked, "Where were they when there was the land mafia, riots were taking place, crime against women was at a high and families did not have toilets?"

Talking about UPSIFS, Shah said that the institute will give new careers to youth while it will also improve law and order in the state.

"The institute will have a DNA centre for which Rs 15 crore has been earmarked. The conviction rate of criminals will also go up as investigations become more professional and scientific and the crime rate will automatically go down," the Home Minister said.