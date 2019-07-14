BJP should openly tell they are power hungry, doing operation lotus in Karnataka: Shivakumar

Irrigation Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday launched an attack on Bhartiya Janata Party accusing them of orchestrating the current political situation in Karnataka.

"They (BJP) they should openly tell that yes, we need power and we are power hungry, we want to form the government here and we are doing this operation lotus," Shivakumar said.

"It is a shame on Indian democracy. My BJP friends are saying that they are not involved with this operation. But in the past few days you could see very directly- from (what happened in) Bombay and Bengaluru," he further added.

Speaking on the rebel Congress MLAs, the minister said, "I am sure good sense will prevail on our friends, our legislators. They will all come back, they will vote in favour of the government".

Earlier in the day, the minister had also revealed that the Congress party was ready to settle the demands of the rebel MLAs and hoped that they will support the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government.

Chief Minister Kumaraswamy had on Friday told the Speaker that he was ready to seek a trust vote or face a no-confidence motion during the session which will go on July 26.

The 13-month-old coalition government in Karnataka slumped into crisis following the resignation of several Congress and JD(S) MLAs from the membership of the House.

Congress party has been accusing the BJP of conspiring to topple the coalition government in Karnataka.

The ruling alliance is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority.