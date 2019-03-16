BJP poll promise: No special status to J&K

Cruising on the wave of nationalism after the Balakot air strikes, the BJP is all set to show its toughened approach to the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir in its Sankalp Patra or election manifesto that is expected to be released soon.

According to sources, the party is looking to play up the issue of total integration of J&K in India in its Sankalp Patra. It is expected that the manifesto will put down, in unequivocal terms, that if the party comes back to power, it will remove or amend Article 370 and Article 35 A of the Indian Constitution that guarantees J&K its unique status, thus fully integrating the conflict-ridden state with the country.

If BJP says, it will be a quantum jump in it's stated position in 2014 manifesto. In 2014, the BJP, in its manifesto, had said that J&K was, is and shall remain an integral part of the country. That the territorial integrity of India is inviolable and BJP will pursue an agenda of equal and rapid development in all the three regions of the state — Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

On Article 370, the BJP had reiterated its stand that it will discuss this issue with all stakeholders as it remains committed to the abrogation of this article, while it remained silent on Article 35 A.

Article 370 gives autonomous status to the state of J&K as it stipulates that other articles of the Constitution that gave powers to the central government would be applied to J&K, but only with the concurrence of the state's constituent Assembly. This has been confirmed by various rulings of the Supreme Court.

Article 35 A empowers the J&K state legislature to define "permanent resident" of the state and provide special rights and privileges to those permanent residents which are excluded for non-permanent residents.

BJP sources said that subsequent to Pulwama attack and Balakot air strikes, the mood of the entire nation has changed and added that the people are looking at the party to accord parity of status by treating J&K at par with other states.

Observers say that while the move may give the BJP a discernible advantage in poll campaign, especially in the Hindi belt to raise the bogey of nationalism, it has the potential to create more desperation among people of Kashmir and may backfire by making the conduct of Lok Sabha polls very difficult.

